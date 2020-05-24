Sign up
Photo 743
Going Towards the Light
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
Walks @ 7
ace
Soft and delicate yet strong with the light as well as lovely DoF.
June 4th, 2020
tony gig
Beautiful...fav
June 4th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful rose!
June 4th, 2020
