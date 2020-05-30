Previous
Voila! Cig Ready by ninaganci
Photo 749

Voila! Cig Ready

Tobacco and tobacco products ban since 17 March (with 24hr notice)
Normal price R12 - Black market R150 (if you lucky)
Tobacco is now the new currency

30th May 2020 30th May 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
