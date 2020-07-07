Previous
Jump into the Wind by ninaganci
Photo 787

Jump into the Wind

That little piece of land on the far right is the famous Robben Island in Table Bay

These wind surfers are far harder to photograph than I thought. First I do not have the correct lens, so have to stand a great distance away to capture both sail and man.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
bep
Great capture!
July 17th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and scene.
July 17th, 2020  
