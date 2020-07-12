Previous
Red Hibiscus by ninaganci
Red Hibiscus

Love the way this particular hibiscus grows, flower never opens, and it always looks down

Thanks for your good wishes, am going to dentist in morning. Not looking forward to it

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
