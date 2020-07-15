Previous
Next
In the Heart by ninaganci
Photo 795

In the Heart

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mave
Great shot
July 25th, 2020  
bep
Gorgeous capture. Fav.
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise