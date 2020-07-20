Table Mountain, place of myth and legend

Another story tells that Table Mountain is in fact Adamastor the Untamed Titan.



Adamastor was banished from the ocean after attempting to overthrow the sea goddess, Thetus.



He wandered the “Dark Continent” (Africa) causing trouble, until the gods took pity on him and turned him into Table Mountain to guard the Southern Seas.



Adamastor was known for transforming into a huge, monstrous human who would tower over sailors. He would also whip up incredible storms and rough seas, causing sailors to die in shipwrecks as they attempted to travel the around the Cape.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Stay Safe