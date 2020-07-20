Previous
Next
Table Mountain, place of myth and legend by ninaganci
Photo 800

Table Mountain, place of myth and legend

Another story tells that Table Mountain is in fact Adamastor the Untamed Titan.

Adamastor was banished from the ocean after attempting to overthrow the sea goddess, Thetus.

He wandered the “Dark Continent” (Africa) causing trouble, until the gods took pity on him and turned him into Table Mountain to guard the Southern Seas.

Adamastor was known for transforming into a huge, monstrous human who would tower over sailors. He would also whip up incredible storms and rough seas, causing sailors to die in shipwrecks as they attempted to travel the around the Cape.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise