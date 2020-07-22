Sign up
Photo 802
One Leg
Sadly he only has one leg, the other is injured
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
19th July 2020 2:09pm
Diana
ace
Shame, they still somehow manage.
July 30th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
awww poor baby
July 30th, 2020
