Previous
Next
Going into Lockdown by ninaganci
Photo 803

Going into Lockdown

Taken on 26 March, the day before lockdown
The last time I went out anywhere serious
Well over 100 days lockdown and cannot wait for freedom again - to travel and take photos

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise