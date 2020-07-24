Previous
Remembering by ninaganci
Photo 804

Remembering

Remembering Pre-Lockdown days when one could travel and take photos at will.

This one was taken on a trip to Country Garden Shows. Not sure when it will be done again, doubt it very much this year

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
