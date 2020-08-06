Previous
Selfie Reflections by ninaganci
Selfie Reflections

Comparing the 2 against the window, I liked the shadows

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflection. I wonder how you look on their security camera?
August 28th, 2020  
