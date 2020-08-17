Previous
Beautiful Canola Flower by ninaganci
Beautiful Canola Flower

Canola is a plant that is a member of a large family of plants called crucifers. Crucifers are easy to identify because the four yellow flower petals form the shape of a cross.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
This is such a pretty vibrant flower. When we have it growing near us I sneeze for weeks.
September 2nd, 2020  
