Photo 828
Beautiful Canola Flower
Canola is a plant that is a member of a large family of plants called crucifers. Crucifers are easy to identify because the four yellow flower petals form the shape of a cross.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
2
1
365
Canon EOS M6
30th August 2020 10:58am
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a pretty vibrant flower. When we have it growing near us I sneeze for weeks.
September 2nd, 2020
