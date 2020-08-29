Previous
Arum Lily by ninaganci
Arum Lily

These beautiful flowers grow in nature in abundance and seem to announce the end of wet days as they promise sunny days ahead
This is taken in my garden

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
