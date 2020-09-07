Sign up
Discuss
Browse
Browse
Photo 849
Joseph's Coat
That is the name I was told, not sure if correct name.
This grew from a slip someone gave me, have not seen it since childhood. They are traditionally grown inside
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Milanie
ace
They're quite pretty and look so healthy
September 17th, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and shaped leaves.
September 17th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 17th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
nice
September 17th, 2020
Fisher Family
What attractive leaves. A nice shot!
Ian
September 17th, 2020
