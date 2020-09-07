Previous
Joseph's Coat by ninaganci
Photo 849

Joseph's Coat

That is the name I was told, not sure if correct name.
This grew from a slip someone gave me, have not seen it since childhood. They are traditionally grown inside

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Milanie ace
They're quite pretty and look so healthy
September 17th, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely colours and shaped leaves.
September 17th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 17th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
nice
September 17th, 2020  
Fisher Family
What attractive leaves. A nice shot!

Ian
September 17th, 2020  
