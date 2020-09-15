Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 857
Is This My Best Side
Am starting to have fun capturing a few birds
This one posed for me nicely, when I parked the car.
He kept looking different ways allowing me to take a few shots before flying away
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
857
photos
69
followers
70
following
234% complete
View this month »
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
19th September 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Like his pretty markings
September 22nd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close