Is This My Best Side by ninaganci
Is This My Best Side

Am starting to have fun capturing a few birds
This one posed for me nicely, when I parked the car.
He kept looking different ways allowing me to take a few shots before flying away

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Milanie ace
Like his pretty markings
September 22nd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 22nd, 2020  
