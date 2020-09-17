Previous
Next
The Farmer Said I Would Find Nectar Here by ninaganci
Photo 859

The Farmer Said I Would Find Nectar Here

The smell of the canola flowers and the sound of bees, kept me a bit longer

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot Nina!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise