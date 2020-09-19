Previous
Next
Wheat Fields with a View by ninaganci
Photo 861

Wheat Fields with a View

Could not resist this snapshot

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise