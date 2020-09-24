Previous
Courtyard Colour by ninaganci
Photo 866

Courtyard Colour

Inside the Castle Grounds

Apart from the DEIC personnel, the Castle was home to freeburghers (free citizens) and slaves, and also served as a lodge for visitors traveling to the East Indies.

Torture Chamber & Dark Hole is to the right of this photo (too dark to take photos)

The Jail is to the upper left of this photo - will display those photos soon

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the coloured version.
September 28th, 2020  
