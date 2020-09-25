Courtyard BW

The Castle of Good Hope operated as the seat of government of the DEIC until 1795, when the colony was occupied by the British. It served as the official residence of the Governor of the Cape for the first half of the 19th century.



When the governors relocated, the Castle continued to serve as the political center until the Union of South Africa in 1910. In 1917, the Castle was handed over to the South African National Defence Force who still operates the Castle today. In 1936, the Castle was declared a National Monument.



