Courtyard BW by ninaganci
Photo 867

Courtyard BW

The Castle of Good Hope operated as the seat of government of the DEIC until 1795, when the colony was occupied by the British. It served as the official residence of the Governor of the Cape for the first half of the 19th century.

When the governors relocated, the Castle continued to serve as the political center until the Union of South Africa in 1910. In 1917, the Castle was handed over to the South African National Defence Force who still operates the Castle today. In 1936, the Castle was declared a National Monument.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Sally Ings ace
I like this in black and white
September 28th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and history.
September 28th, 2020  
