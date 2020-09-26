The Olde View at Sally Port Entrance

Access was gained through a Sally Port with iron doors situated in the curtain wall between the Buren and Katzellenbogen bastions, facing the sea, but in 1682 this was moved between the Buren and the Leerdam.



This is a painted replica of what the view was like.



The five bastions of the Castle — Leerdam, Buuren, Katzenellenbogen, Nassau, and Oranje — were named after the main titles of Philip William, the Dutch Prince of Orange. Each of the bastions housed its own garrison, magazine, store rooms and specialized production centers like smithies and bakeries.





The star fort and adjoining moat — constructed on the Table Bay shoreline to avert an attack by sea — was completed in 1679 according to Dutch defense principles of the time. Today the Castle is found further inland due to land reclamation in the 1930s and 1940s to make way for the foreshore and Table Bay Harbor.



I enjoyed a pleasant morning at The Castle, and would love to share this series and our history with you



