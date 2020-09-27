Stairway to Heaven or Hell

The Castle of Good Hope Cape Town South Africa RSA Built between 1666 and 1679 the Castle is the oldest surviving building in South Africa A popular tourist attraction It is the seat of the military in Cape Town and houses the William Fehr Collection. The stairs to Garrison cells



The stairs and walls were made using natural rock (slate) in Cape Town. There is so much of it around, that most old buildings have these slates in walls, stairs or floors.



Together we will view the cells tomorrow and decide if these stairs led to heaven or hell.



I enjoyed a pleasant morning at The Castle, and would love to share this series and our history with you



