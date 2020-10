Bell Tower and City Hall Tower

The bell at the castle was cast in 1697 by Claude Fremy in Amsterdam, still hangs in the tower from its original wooden beams.



Cape Town City Hall is a large Edwardian building in Cape Town city centre which was built in 1905. It is located on the Grand Parade to the west of the Castle and is built from honey-coloured oolitic limestone imported from Bath in England.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Stay Safe