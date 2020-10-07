Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 879
Sunshine
Wondering if its time to pack away the winter wear and take out the summer. Even though its already October, we still had cold spouts last week.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
879
photos
69
followers
71
following
240% complete
View this month »
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
7th October 2020 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Definitely a look at summer as we go into winter! Nice happy shot
October 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close