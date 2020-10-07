Previous
Sunshine by ninaganci
Sunshine

Wondering if its time to pack away the winter wear and take out the summer. Even though its already October, we still had cold spouts last week.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Virginia Stapleton ace
Definitely a look at summer as we go into winter! Nice happy shot
October 7th, 2020  
