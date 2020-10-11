Mother City’s Flat-topped Landmark

There are many Table Mountain legends that those traversing the Atlantic Ocean in the past brought along with them.



The quest for the establishment of trade routes and for world domination that started in the 1400s resulted in an increase in sea travel and activity around the rocky headland that we have come to know as the Cape of Good Hope.



Unfortunately, the promontory and the wild waters that surround it did not seem to favour these plans (in fact, this route became known as the most dangerous sea crossing in the world), and so much turmoil and many shipwrecks ensued, which then led to the following legends about the mountain that overlooks the southern part of the seas.



We are not know as The Cape of Storms for nothing .... the last shipwreck was in 2009



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Stay Safe