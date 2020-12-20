Previous
Next
Summer Glory by ninaganci
Photo 953

Summer Glory

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Beautiful - love seeing this sunny capture (dark and damp here)
December 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and colour.
December 21st, 2020  
Bep
Glad to see some colour. Everything is dark and grey here at the moment.
December 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise