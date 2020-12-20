Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 953
Summer Glory
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
953
photos
77
followers
78
following
261% complete
View this month »
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
20th December 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lin
ace
Beautiful - love seeing this sunny capture (dark and damp here)
December 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colour.
December 21st, 2020
Bep
Glad to see some colour. Everything is dark and grey here at the moment.
December 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close