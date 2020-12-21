Previous
Next
Colourful Succulent Flower by ninaganci
Photo 954

Colourful Succulent Flower

I was surprised to see such a bright colourful and cheery flower on a cactus

Sorry for late upload

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Beautiful
December 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, I have too many of them in my front garden. Not so keen on the colour, but they don't need any water.
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise