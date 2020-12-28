Previous
Loves the Shade by ninaganci
Photo 961

Loves the Shade

Cannot remember what this plant is called
I received 1 or 2 a few years ago, planted them under the tree - and its all covered in beautiful fire red flowers.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Sally Ings ace
Looks like a bromeliad plant
December 28th, 2020  
