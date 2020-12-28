Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 961
Loves the Shade
Cannot remember what this plant is called
I received 1 or 2 a few years ago, planted them under the tree - and its all covered in beautiful fire red flowers.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Stay Safe
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
961
photos
77
followers
78
following
263% complete
View this month »
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
28th December 2020 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
Looks like a bromeliad plant
December 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close