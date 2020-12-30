Previous
Hello 2021 by ninaganci
Photo 963

Hello 2021

The shortest year, yet the longest year is almost over. It sure does not feel like it.

What I have learnt so far - is go off auto and into manual mode. Something I never thought I would achieve.

Now I am having fun doing a few still life Photography.

Lots of good has come out of being locked up.


This is the first of a few series I had fun doing over the last few days. This one all my friends loved.
Thought I would post here, before they start posting it elsewhere.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated. Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe and may 2021 is an amazing year
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Dione Giorgio
Fav. for the originality of this picture. 2020 was not that bad for me. I have learnt appreciating my wife better, before I used to go out with friends in the morning while she went her own way. Now we stick together like glue. I have enjoyed the outdoors more, going out in open countryside with my camera as company and I have taken more shots than ever before. My family has been united more than ever before because we live close and instead of everyone going out we met very often in one another's house.
December 30th, 2020  
John Falconer ace
Great sentiment.
December 30th, 2020  
