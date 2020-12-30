Hello 2021

The shortest year, yet the longest year is almost over. It sure does not feel like it.



What I have learnt so far - is go off auto and into manual mode. Something I never thought I would achieve.



Now I am having fun doing a few still life Photography.



Lots of good has come out of being locked up.





This is the first of a few series I had fun doing over the last few days. This one all my friends loved.

Thought I would post here, before they start posting it elsewhere.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated. Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe and may 2021 is an amazing year

