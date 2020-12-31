Good Bye 2020

BC wine - Before Corona
Glass or wine spilt - alcohol ban (black market did very well here)
Tomato Sauce Spilt - our dreams and lives
Mask - what we had to wear
Computer Mouse - what we all did
Green Leaf - personal growth as we learnt
Orange Flower - beauty of 2020
Colourful Beads - the colour of life
Tobacco scattered - Tobacco ban
I am very grateful for the support of 365. I would not be where I am without you, your advice and help. Thank you.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated. Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Here's hoping for a brighter happier 2021.
