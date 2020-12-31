Previous
Good Bye 2020 by ninaganci
Good Bye 2020

I had fun with this one. Every item has a meaning

BC wine - Before Corona
Glass or wine spilt - alcohol ban (black market did very well here)
Tomato Sauce Spilt - our dreams and lives
Mask - what we had to wear
Computer Mouse - what we all did
Green Leaf - personal growth as we learnt
Orange Flower - beauty of 2020
Colourful Beads - the colour of life
Tobacco scattered - Tobacco ban

I am very grateful for the support of 365. I would not be where I am without you, your advice and help. Thank you.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated. Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe and may 2021 is an amazing year
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Pat Thacker
A lovely thoughtful compilation of the meaningful things from this difficult year.
Here's hoping for a brighter happier 2021.
Fav.
December 31st, 2020  
