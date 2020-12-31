Good Bye 2020

I had fun with this one. Every item has a meaning



BC wine - Before Corona

Glass or wine spilt - alcohol ban (black market did very well here)

Tomato Sauce Spilt - our dreams and lives

Mask - what we had to wear

Computer Mouse - what we all did

Green Leaf - personal growth as we learnt

Orange Flower - beauty of 2020

Colourful Beads - the colour of life

Tobacco scattered - Tobacco ban



I am very grateful for the support of 365. I would not be where I am without you, your advice and help. Thank you.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated. Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe and may 2021 is an amazing year

