Gaucho Jumps by ninaganci
Photo 973

Gaucho Jumps

Gaucho spent most of his life jailed in a small barren circus trailer. He underwent brutal training and was found malnourished and living in appalling conditions. His paws had been mutilated when his claws were removed. When he arrived at Drakenstein Lion Park, he had to be taught to walk again.

Gaucho was born in approximately 2003 and arrived at the Sanctuary on 27-10-2009.

I was trying to take a photo of Gaucho, who was far away from the fence, when suddenly he started running towards me and leaped to get to a mate. I was very lucky to get this capture, had a few cheers from others around, as they were not in time.

When the guides of the sanctuary saw the photos, they were super impressed, because this is the first time Gaucho jumped.

In the photo you can clearly see he has no claws….

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture and information
January 9th, 2021  
