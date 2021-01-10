Previous
Tana by ninaganci
Photo 974

Tana

Tana was born in approximately 2011 and arrived at the sanctuary, Drakenstein Lion Park on 31-03-2019.

She is very shy of people, I was lucky to spot her in her enclosure on a ‘hill’, my friends did not see her until it was feeding time.

Tana was rescued from an Argentine zoo, where she was abandoned for 5 years after the zoo’s closure.

10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Margaret Brown ace
Super capture and info!
January 10th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderfully captured Nina!
January 10th, 2021  
