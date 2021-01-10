Sign up
Tana
Tana was born in approximately 2011 and arrived at the sanctuary, Drakenstein Lion Park on 31-03-2019.
She is very shy of people, I was lucky to spot her in her enclosure on a ‘hill’, my friends did not see her until it was feeding time.
Tana was rescued from an Argentine zoo, where she was abandoned for 5 years after the zoo’s closure.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
6th January 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture and info!
January 10th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderfully captured Nina!
January 10th, 2021
