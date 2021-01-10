Tana

Tana was born in approximately 2011 and arrived at the sanctuary, Drakenstein Lion Park on 31-03-2019.



She is very shy of people, I was lucky to spot her in her enclosure on a ‘hill’, my friends did not see her until it was feeding time.



Tana was rescued from an Argentine zoo, where she was abandoned for 5 years after the zoo’s closure.



