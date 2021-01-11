Drakenstein Lion Park

Drakenstein Lion Park was established in 1998 to provide lions in distress with sanctuary, where they could live in safety, free from abuse and persecution, and be treated with the compassion and respect they deserved.



The Park comprises of 50 acres of sprawling lion habitat and is actively involved in improving the quality of life of lions in captivity, locally as well as internationally, either by offering these animals a lifetime home or working in conjunction with other animal welfare organizations to secure a safe future for individual animals in dire need.



All the animals brought to the Park are captive bred / hand reared and cannot be rehabilitated to the wild. The animals at the Park are assured a chance of living out their natural lives in an enriched and safe environment.



Drakenstein Lion Park is one of a small handful genuine lion sanctuaries in the South Africa, with the largest lion population, including rare white lions.



Details of each lion is displayed by their pens – their birth and when they arrived, plus their history. Reading some of their history is very very heart breaking. How their jaws were broken, how they were chained or cruelly castrated. The impact on their lives is astounding. Their oldest lion is 20 years.



I will be going again soon, I really enjoyed my first visit there – plus its one of the few places we are allowed to visit



I thought I would put the last few decent photos of the lions in a collage instead of boring you with their sad stories.



