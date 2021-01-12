Basking in the Sun

With the heat wave in the 30's was surprised to find this beauty not wilting in my garden.



Due to lockdown, we are not really allowed to go out and about. Our country is rather strict, and living in the big city and not country makes it difficult to get out and about.



