Basking in the Sun
With the heat wave in the 30's was surprised to find this beauty not wilting in my garden.
Due to lockdown, we are not really allowed to go out and about. Our country is rather strict, and living in the big city and not country makes it difficult to get out and about.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
12th January 2021 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This flower is a beauty with lovely clear detail.
January 14th, 2021
