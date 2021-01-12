Previous
Basking in the Sun by ninaganci
Photo 976

Basking in the Sun

With the heat wave in the 30's was surprised to find this beauty not wilting in my garden.

Due to lockdown, we are not really allowed to go out and about. Our country is rather strict, and living in the big city and not country makes it difficult to get out and about.

12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely ace
This flower is a beauty with lovely clear detail.
January 14th, 2021  
