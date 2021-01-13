Previous
By The River by ninaganci
By The River

From my travels to Swellendam in early spring

My landscape photos from that trip, left a lot to be desired.

I have just bought Luminar and am having fun editing old photos ... what else is one meant to do if you are not allowed to go to beach or travel in summer months

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.


Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Nina Ganci

I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Have fun with Luminar 😊
January 14th, 2021  
Bep
Lovely landscape and river view.
January 14th, 2021  
