Photo 977
By The River
From my travels to Swellendam in early spring
My landscape photos from that trip, left a lot to be desired.
I have just bought Luminar and am having fun editing old photos ... what else is one meant to do if you are not allowed to go to beach or travel in summer months
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
977
photos
79
followers
80
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
24th October 2020 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene. Have fun with Luminar 😊
January 14th, 2021
Bep
Lovely landscape and river view.
January 14th, 2021
