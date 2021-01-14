Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 978
Rowena
Rowena kindly offered to model for me. We had great fun.
Sorry, have not been around much lately, Know that I am a few days behind again. Will visit as soon - promise
With 2 times a day load shedding (black outs), work and commitments, the year has started busy.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
978
photos
79
followers
79
following
267% complete
View this month »
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
14th January 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close