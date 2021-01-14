Previous
Rowena by ninaganci
Photo 978

Rowena

Rowena kindly offered to model for me. We had great fun.

Sorry, have not been around much lately, Know that I am a few days behind again. Will visit as soon - promise

With 2 times a day load shedding (black outs), work and commitments, the year has started busy.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.


Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
