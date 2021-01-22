Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 986
Rolling Hills
Just what we all need ... open country space
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
24th October 2020 11:15am
Monica
Great for keeping social distance!
January 22nd, 2021
Bep
Beautiful landscape.
January 22nd, 2021
