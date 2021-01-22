Previous
Rolling Hills by ninaganci
Photo 986

Rolling Hills

Just what we all need ... open country space

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details

Monica
Great for keeping social distance!
January 22nd, 2021  
Bep
Beautiful landscape.
January 22nd, 2021  
