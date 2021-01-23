Previous
Alvon Collison by ninaganci
Photo 987

Alvon Collison

Alvon Collison, an icon of SA showbusiness.

Today we lost Cape Town’s great entertainer and cabaret artist,

Alvon Collison. South Africa has lost one of its most treasured gems - an absolute legend.

A man that truly was a light and the personification of joy. Through everything he always had a smile, a laugh, a joke, a generous heart and the unstoppable love for music and performing. Another angel taken away in this devastating time that we are living in.

So it's the laughter we will remember, whenever we remember. The way we were.

RIP to a legend in local music and theatre.

Photo taken at his last show in Cape Town that I attended as Alvon encouraged my photography and invited me back stage to take more photos = 16 February 2020

23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Diana ace
Great shot of him Nina, so sad to read this though. We had the honour of meeting him a few years ago at a private function. A great loss of this wonderful personality and human being.
January 23rd, 2021  
Nina Ganci
@ludwigsdiana It is so sad Diana, he lived in Milnerton, close to me, and I did see him often. Very heart breaking indeed
I first met him in late 1970 and early 80 when he hosted a cabaret show at the Cape Sun every weekend. My parents loved going there and they insisted this was something I should enjoy. I often remember those evenings of song and dance
He even attended the monthly market I host and arrived on my birthday and entertained everyone for over an hour
January 23rd, 2021  
