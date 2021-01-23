Today we lost Cape Town’s great entertainer and cabaret artist,
Alvon Collison. South Africa has lost one of its most treasured gems - an absolute legend.
A man that truly was a light and the personification of joy. Through everything he always had a smile, a laugh, a joke, a generous heart and the unstoppable love for music and performing. Another angel taken away in this devastating time that we are living in.
So it's the laughter we will remember, whenever we remember. The way we were.
RIP to a legend in local music and theatre.
Photo taken at his last show in Cape Town that I attended as Alvon encouraged my photography and invited me back stage to take more photos = 16 February 2020
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
I first met him in late 1970 and early 80 when he hosted a cabaret show at the Cape Sun every weekend. My parents loved going there and they insisted this was something I should enjoy. I often remember those evenings of song and dance
He even attended the monthly market I host and arrived on my birthday and entertained everyone for over an hour