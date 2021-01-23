Alvon Collison

Alvon Collison, an icon of SA showbusiness.



Today we lost Cape Town’s great entertainer and cabaret artist,



Alvon Collison. South Africa has lost one of its most treasured gems - an absolute legend.



A man that truly was a light and the personification of joy. Through everything he always had a smile, a laugh, a joke, a generous heart and the unstoppable love for music and performing. Another angel taken away in this devastating time that we are living in.



So it's the laughter we will remember, whenever we remember. The way we were.



RIP to a legend in local music and theatre.



Photo taken at his last show in Cape Town that I attended as Alvon encouraged my photography and invited me back stage to take more photos = 16 February 2020



Stay Safe