Previous
Next
Dive In by ninaganci
Photo 990

Dive In

Not sure which bee this is, as it is not our traditional honey bee.

Someone said it could be Australian Blue Bee, I do not know.

I just know it was very hard to capture its wings as it was that fast. It is rather a fat little bee.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise