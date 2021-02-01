Previous
Flies before the Rain by ninaganci
Flies before the Rain

Taken yesterday, and yes, we did have a bit of a drizzle last night

1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great macro shot - so much detail with his huge bulging orange eyes !
February 1st, 2021  
