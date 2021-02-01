Sign up
Photo 996
Flies before the Rain
Taken yesterday, and yes, we did have a bit of a drizzle last night
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
31st January 2021 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great macro shot - so much detail with his huge bulging orange eyes !
February 1st, 2021
