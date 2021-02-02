Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 997
Pretty in Pink
Mr President held a 'family' talk last night. Just happy that we can go to the beach again, buy booze and wine, be home at 11pm. Vaccine on way, first lot for essential workers
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
997
photos
79
followers
78
following
273% complete
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
2nd February 2021 2:16pm
Shell
I used to have these flowers in my garden growing up. Good news about the vaccine too.
February 2nd, 2021
