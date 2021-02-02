Previous
Pretty in Pink by ninaganci
Photo 997

Pretty in Pink

Mr President held a 'family' talk last night. Just happy that we can go to the beach again, buy booze and wine, be home at 11pm. Vaccine on way, first lot for essential workers

2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Shell
I used to have these flowers in my garden growing up. Good news about the vaccine too.
February 2nd, 2021  
