Grotto Bay

Today armed with a picnic basket, I finally went for a well deserved drive. My car decided that Grotto Bay, West Coast was the place to go.



The beach is wild, craggy and windswept, and the beauty immediately obvious.



Grotto Bay forms part of the Cape West Coast Biosphere reserve which was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2000. Incorporating 378 000 hectares



There are 459 biospheres globally, 65 of them in Africa and 4 in South Africa. All Biospheres promote a balanced approach to the development of humans and the preservation of biodiversity in a particular region.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe