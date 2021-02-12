Previous
Next
Holy Cannoli by ninaganci
Photo 1007

Holy Cannoli

Cannoli are Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta—a staple of Sicilian cuisine. They range in size from 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) to 7.5 inches (19 cm). In mainland Italy, they are commonly known as cannoli siciliani (Sicilian cannoli).

As a first born generation in South Africa, my parents both came from Sicily, and this has been a family tradition for years.

I remember as a child, flour everywhere as the shells were prepared with mom, aunts and children. The shells can take a day or so to prepare – there is so much work in it, we tend to do about 600 shells at a time, as they store well.

Then on the day of party or celebration, the ricotta would be prepared a few hours in advance. Then after supper, the shells would be stuffed and decorated with icing sugar and chocolates. Followed by the applause when presented.

Traditional cannoli last only 2 hours when filled, otherwise they go sour. We never had a problem – they always always disappeared fast. And they still do.

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Delicious
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise