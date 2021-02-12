Holy Cannoli

Cannoli are Italian pastries consisting of tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling usually containing ricotta—a staple of Sicilian cuisine. They range in size from 3.5 inches (8.9 cm) to 7.5 inches (19 cm). In mainland Italy, they are commonly known as cannoli siciliani (Sicilian cannoli).



As a first born generation in South Africa, my parents both came from Sicily, and this has been a family tradition for years.



I remember as a child, flour everywhere as the shells were prepared with mom, aunts and children. The shells can take a day or so to prepare – there is so much work in it, we tend to do about 600 shells at a time, as they store well.



Then on the day of party or celebration, the ricotta would be prepared a few hours in advance. Then after supper, the shells would be stuffed and decorated with icing sugar and chocolates. Followed by the applause when presented.



Traditional cannoli last only 2 hours when filled, otherwise they go sour. We never had a problem – they always always disappeared fast. And they still do.



