Green Man by ninaganci
Green Man

The Green Man, and very occasionally the Green Woman, is a legendary being primarily interpreted as a symbol of rebirth, representing the cycle of new growth that occurs every spring. ... Found in many cultures from many ages around the world, the Green Man is often related to natural vegetation deities.

Found the Green Man and his history at Silverthorn Estate where they specialize in MCC. The Green Man was their first bottle. Yes I did purchase a bottle, over priced but worth it.

22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Yoland ace
Interesting pic. Now you’ve peeked my interest I’ll have to google “the green man”. You learn something new everyday on this site :)
February 22nd, 2021  
