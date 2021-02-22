Green Man

The Green Man, and very occasionally the Green Woman, is a legendary being primarily interpreted as a symbol of rebirth, representing the cycle of new growth that occurs every spring. ... Found in many cultures from many ages around the world, the Green Man is often related to natural vegetation deities.



Found the Green Man and his history at Silverthorn Estate where they specialize in MCC. The Green Man was their first bottle. Yes I did purchase a bottle, over priced but worth it.



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe