Photo 1018
Summer Rain
Taken when a week or so ago
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
3
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax.
1018
photos
80
followers
80
following
278% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
14th February 2021 4:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Yoland
ace
Nice shot, interesting reflections in the rain drops.
February 23rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of these raindrops!
February 23rd, 2021
Bep
Gorgeous close up!
February 23rd, 2021
