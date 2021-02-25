Previous
Jump into the Wind by ninaganci
Photo 1020

Jump into the Wind

Am really having fun converting photos to b/w
Think I am going to do this more often
Thank you 365 for allowing me to explore this new genre

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
