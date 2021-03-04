Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1027
Into the Sunset
Going to continue with my series of Kite Surfers at sunset
Right top background is the famous Robben Island. The ship out at sea, is waiting to dock into Cape Town harbour
Its almost autumn and our sunsets are spectacular. This time around, I received the bonus of wind surfers
I do not have the correct lens and my photography skills is limited, not to mention my editing skills. Personally, out of the 300 I liked this one too
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1027
photos
80
followers
80
following
281% complete
View this month »
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
27th February 2021 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
Wonderful action shot and beautiful golden tones, fav.
March 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close