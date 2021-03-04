Into the Sunset

Going to continue with my series of Kite Surfers at sunset



Right top background is the famous Robben Island. The ship out at sea, is waiting to dock into Cape Town harbour



Its almost autumn and our sunsets are spectacular. This time around, I received the bonus of wind surfers



I do not have the correct lens and my photography skills is limited, not to mention my editing skills. Personally, out of the 300 I liked this one too



