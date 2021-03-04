Previous
Into the Sunset by ninaganci
Photo 1027

Into the Sunset

Going to continue with my series of Kite Surfers at sunset

Right top background is the famous Robben Island. The ship out at sea, is waiting to dock into Cape Town harbour

Its almost autumn and our sunsets are spectacular. This time around, I received the bonus of wind surfers

I do not have the correct lens and my photography skills is limited, not to mention my editing skills. Personally, out of the 300 I liked this one too

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Pat Thacker
Wonderful action shot and beautiful golden tones, fav.
March 4th, 2021  
