Photo 1032
Einstein's Yawn
Einstein is a very well looked after cat (hence we know the name). Every day when Joy goes for her daily walks, he runs into the quiet street to greet her and look for snacks.
It was such a pleasant surprise to see Einstein running to greet Joy.
We sat on a low wall where Einstein received numbers hugs and pats and eventually yawned.
He does enjoy his daily treats
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd March 2021 11:59am
