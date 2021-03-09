Previous
Einstein's Yawn by ninaganci
Einstein is a very well looked after cat (hence we know the name). Every day when Joy goes for her daily walks, he runs into the quiet street to greet her and look for snacks.

It was such a pleasant surprise to see Einstein running to greet Joy.

We sat on a low wall where Einstein received numbers hugs and pats and eventually yawned.

He does enjoy his daily treats

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
