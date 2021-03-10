Previous
Autumn Misty Morning by ninaganci
Autumn Misty Morning

Taken when I went to meet Joy and Alison for our first walk together

Found it rather fascinating how the mist wrapped itself around the buildings

Today, was the first of our autumn rains - the rain came down heavily, though still hot - strictly speaking, March is still one of our hottest months - rather unusual to have a storm so early

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
10th March 2021

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
