Photo 1033
Autumn Misty Morning
Taken when I went to meet Joy and Alison for our first walk together
Found it rather fascinating how the mist wrapped itself around the buildings
Today, was the first of our autumn rains - the rain came down heavily, though still hot - strictly speaking, March is still one of our hottest months - rather unusual to have a storm so early
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
3rd March 2021 12:09pm
365 Project
