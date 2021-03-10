Autumn Misty Morning

Taken when I went to meet Joy and Alison for our first walk together



Found it rather fascinating how the mist wrapped itself around the buildings



Today, was the first of our autumn rains - the rain came down heavily, though still hot - strictly speaking, March is still one of our hottest months - rather unusual to have a storm so early



Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.



Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.



Stay Safe