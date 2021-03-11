Sign up
Photo 1034
Black Swan Event
All Black Swan events have these three things in common:
* The event is unpredictable (to the observer).
* The event has widespread ramifications.
* After the event has occurred, people will say that it was explainable and predictable.
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
3
2
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
Susan Wakely
ace
Incredible shaped of the neck.
March 11th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful close up, details
March 11th, 2021
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - I love the detail in the feathers - fav!
Ian
March 11th, 2021
