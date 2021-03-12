Sign up
Photo 1035
My Mountain in Colour
Colour or b/w? Please pick one.
Am going to be extremely busy tomorrow, please forgive me
Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.
Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.
Stay Safe
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
0
Nina Ganci
@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
1036
photos
79
followers
79
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
18th October 2020 6:58pm
Jacqueline
ace
This is my favorite! Love the colours!
March 12th, 2021
