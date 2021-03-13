Previous
Next
My Mountain in B/W by ninaganci
Photo 1036

My Mountain in B/W

Colour or b/w? Please pick one.
Am going to be extremely busy tomorrow, please forgive me

Thank you for viewing my photos. Your comments and advice are always appreciated.

Thank you for all the fav’s, I really enjoy them.

Stay Safe
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Nina Ganci

@ninaganci
I live on the peninsula in Cape Town, South Africa. Photography is strictly a hobby and a means for me to relax. Thanks...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
I prefer this in b/w
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise